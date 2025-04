There’s no Fool like an 80’s Fool!

Come join us choose the new Fool of the Barony of Winter’s Gate!

This year’s theme is 80’s Fantasy Movies! There will be a costume competition as well as the Performance competition to be the Fool! Performance Piece can be Single or Ensemble. Perform a song, an Act, or Poem either based on your 80’s Themed Costume or a piece inspired from Period.

There will be a Potluck; more details to follow!