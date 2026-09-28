Forget-Me-Not Books: 50% off First Friday Sale!

Shop till you drop during our 50% off First Friday Sale on October 2nd!

Explore affordable used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, and so much more, ALL at 50% off! Plus, we’re extending our hours to 11 AM-8 PM, so you can have a WICKED good time stocking up on great reads to cozy up with before the winter months!

AND we’re sweetening the deal!

Purchase Forget-Me-Not Books merch items $15 or more during our First Friday Sale and receive a $10 GIFT VOUCHER to redeem on your next visit!

As always, when you shop at Forget-Me-Not Books, you’re directly supporting the Literacy Council of Alaska’s adult education and workforce development programs