Forget-Me-Not Books Grand Opening
August 22 @ 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Join us for our Grand Opening!
We’ve got a brand new space, and you’re invited to help us celebrate!
Join us on August 22 at 11 AM as we kick things off with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, and stick around for two full days of fun sponsored by Spirit of Alaska Credit Union, including:
50% OFF storewide (excluding merch)
Giveaways
Family-friendly activities
Refreshments
Your next great read!
Every purchase supports the Literacy Council of Alaska’s mission of changing lives through literacy!
We can’t wait to see you there!
Forget-Me-Not Books, 2216 S. Cushman St.
August 22nd & 23rd 11:00am-5:30pm