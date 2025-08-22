« All Events

Forget-Me-Not Books Grand Opening

August 22 @ 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

🎉 Join us for our Grand Opening! 🎉
We’ve got a brand new space, and you’re invited to help us celebrate!
Join us on August 22 at 11 AM as we kick things off with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, and stick around for two full days of fun sponsored by Spirit of Alaska Credit Union, including:
✨ 50% OFF storewide (excluding merch)
🎁 Giveaways
🎨 Family-friendly activities
🍰 Refreshments
📚 Your next great read!
Every purchase supports the Literacy Council of Alaska’s mission of changing lives through literacy!
We can’t wait to see you there!
📍Forget-Me-Not Books, 2216 S. Cushman St.
🕚 August 22nd & 23rd 11:00am-5:30pm

