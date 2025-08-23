Forget-Me-Not Books Grand Opening

Join us for our Grand Opening!

We’ve got a brand new space, and you’re invited to help us celebrate!

Join us on August 22 at 11 AM as we kick things off with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, and stick around for two full days of fun sponsored by Spirit of Alaska Credit Union, including:

50% OFF storewide (excluding merch)

Giveaways

Family-friendly activities

Refreshments

Your next great read!

Every purchase supports the Literacy Council of Alaska’s mission of changing lives through literacy!

We can’t wait to see you there!

Forget-Me-Not Books, 2216 S. Cushman St.