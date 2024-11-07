Free Ski Lesson

Friday, Nov 15th @ Birch Hill

Beginning Classic Lesson 5 – 6pm

Beginning Skate Lesson 5 – 6pm

The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks wants to help new and beginner skiers kick off their ski season right! On Friday, Nov 15th we will be offering FREE beginner ski lessons. There will be both a skate and a classic lesson. These lessons are intended for people with little to no ski experience. If you do not own skis but wish to participate, skis can be rented them from TRAX, Beaver Sports, or REI.

Please register online, space is limited