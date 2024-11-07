« All Events

Free Ski Lesson

November 15 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free
Friday, Nov 15th @ Birch Hill
Beginning Classic Lesson 5 – 6pm
Beginning Skate Lesson 5 – 6pm
The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks wants to help new and beginner skiers kick off their ski season right! On Friday, Nov 15th we will be offering FREE beginner ski lessons. There will be both a skate and a classic lesson. These lessons are intended for people with little to no ski experience. If you do not own skis but wish to participate, skis can be rented them from TRAX, Beaver Sports, or REI.
Please register online, space is limited

Details

Date:
November 15
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://nordicskicluboffairbanks.wildapricot.org/event-5931124?fbclid=IwY2xjawGZ2lZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHb4YlnKSjSll290y2rlOegQ2icTYRXpPudrq0dOjIHZF_OgO0he23yTXIw_aem_NFYZ6EfkrhdqITZec4fdKg

Venue

Birch Hill
101 Wilderness Dr
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map