Friends of Creamer’s Field Book Club

Announcing Friends of Creamer’s Field debut book club meeting! This month, we will be reading A Place for the Birds: The Legacy of Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, written by Jessica A. Shepherd and illustrated by Mark Ross. We invite you all to meet for a casual, guided discussion about our book on September 30th at 6:30pm in the Farmhouse Visitor Center. Come share your thoughts, favorite quotes, and questions. Whether you’ve finished the book or just started, everyone is welcome.