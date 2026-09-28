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Friends of Creamer’s Field Book Club

September 30 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Announcing Friends of Creamer’s Field debut book club meeting! This month, we will be reading A Place for the Birds: The Legacy of Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, written by Jessica A. Shepherd and illustrated by Mark Ross. We invite you all to meet for a casual, guided discussion about our book on September 30th at 6:30pm in the Farmhouse Visitor Center. Come share your thoughts, favorite quotes, and questions. Whether you’ve finished the book or just started, everyone is welcome.

Details

  • Date: September 30
  • Time:
    6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Organizer

Venue

  • Farmhouse Visitor Center
  • 1300 College Rd.
    Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States     + Google Map