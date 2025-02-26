Frost & Nip: Voice(s) of Alaska

Join us for a reading of creative writing from and about Alaska that celebrates the unique spirit of this remarkable state.







What: The English Graduate Organization presents “A Concert of Ideas”: Frost & Nip: Voice(s) of AlaskaDate: Friday, February 28th, 2025Time: 4-6pmLocation: UAF Pub (Must be 21+)

This event is sponsored by the English Graduate Organization and the UAF Department of English.



The English Graduate Organization (EGO) advocates for graduate students in the Department of English. Its goals are to promote the local literary community and to provide opportunities for professional development. The group hosts student readings, literary journal submission parties, and creative fundraisers. Through these events, EGO seeks to work with faculty and other professionals to prepare its members for careers in academia, writing, editing, and publishing. When possible, the group provides partial funding for officers or members to attend the annual AWP conference. EGO has existed since the mid-1980s at UAF. In that time it has served as a liaison between students, faculty, the College of Liberal Arts, and the university as a whole. About the English Graduate OrganizationThe English Graduate Organization (EGO) advocates for graduate students in the Department of English. Its goals are to promote the local literary community and to provide opportunities for professional development. The group hosts student readings, literary journal submission parties, and creative fundraisers. Through these events, EGO seeks to work with faculty and other professionals to prepare its members for careers in academia, writing, editing, and publishing. When possible, the group provides partial funding for officers or members to attend the annual AWP conference. EGO has existed since the mid-1980s at UAF. In that time it has served as a liaison between students, faculty, the College of Liberal Arts, and the university as a whole.