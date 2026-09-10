The Frosty Feet Half Marathon is a Fairbanks running tradition entering a new chapter. If you are looking for a super fun, good-energy, point-to-point race, this is your event. No matter the weather, we run!

Previously known as the HooDoo Half Marathon, the event was held for 10 years and became a favorite fall race for runners and walkers throughout Interior Alaska. In 2026, the race returns as the Frosty Feet Half Marathon, hosted and organized by Frosty Feet Running Company and Frosty Feet Timing & Events. Our goal is pretty simple: Put on a great race.

We want you to have a good time from the starting line to the finish line. We’re here for the competitive runners, the first-timers, the walkers, the weekend warriors, the running groups, the families, and everyone who thinks running 13.1 miles sounds like a fun way to spend a Saturday.

Frosty Feet brings more than two decades of combined event-organizing experience to races throughout Interior Alaska, with a focus on solid race logistics, professional timing and—most importantly—a great participant experience.

So come run with us. Rain, sleet, snow, or shine. That’s just part of the fun.