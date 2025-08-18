Fungi of Alaska by Noah Siegel

Fairbanks Fungi Festival is proud to announce that Noah Siegal will present ‘To Live or to Dye For: Edible, Poisonous and Dye Fungi of Alaska’ this Friday, 7-9 p.m., at the Murie Building. This event is free and open to all. Find the festival’s full schedule of events at www.fairbanksfungifestival.com

Noah Siegal is one of North America’s foremost field mycologists. He has spent over three decades seeking, photographing, identifying, and furthering his knowledge about all aspects of macrofungi. He travels and lectures extensively across America, following the mushrooms from coast to coast. His primary research interest is the taxonomy and systematics of fungi.

Noah, with coauthors Steve Trudell and Kate Mohatt will release Mushrooms of Alaska in September. Along with Christian Schwarz, he authored Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast, a Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California, and Mushrooms of Cascaida, a Comprehensive Guide to Fungi of the Pacific Northwest, as well as A Field Guide to the Rare Fungi of California’s National Forests.