Fused Glass Workshop – Cresting Wave

Cresting Wave Fused Glass Workshop

Friday, 5/31 5:30-8pm

I can’t wait to get some paddling in this summer!! if you feel the same way about water you’ll love this Creating Wave. We’ll begin by gluing glass on glass to create the wave. Then use an X-Acto knife to cut our starfish, glass powders sifted onto it to add color. When placed in the kiln, the glass powders and pieces will melt creating a bright starfish, and a beautiful textured wave. Measures 4.5”x15”. Finished with twine.