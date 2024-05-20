Fused Glass Workshop – Octopus

“Let’s Get Kraken” Octopus Fused Glass Workshop

Saturday, 5/25 10-1pm

Do you love sea life? Then you’ll love this octopus in glass! Will be using an X-Acto knife to cut your octopus design. Then sift on glass powders. Will be gluing glass on glass for the tentacles that wrap around. This will fire in the kiln overnight and the glass and glass powders will melt creating vibrant colors! Let’s get Kraken! Measures 13.5” tall, finished with twine.