Fused Glass Workshop – Octopus
May 25 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm$58
“Let’s Get Kraken” Octopus Fused Glass Workshop
Saturday, 5/25 10-1pm
Saturday, 5/25 10-1pm
Do you love sea life? Then you’ll love this octopus in glass! Will be using an X-Acto knife to cut your octopus design. Then sift on glass powders. Will be gluing glass on glass for the tentacles that wrap around. This will fire in the kiln overnight and the glass and glass powders will melt creating vibrant colors! Let’s get Kraken! Measures 13.5” tall, finished with twine.
More workshop details, directions, and sign ups available at www.backtoglass.net