Gals, Pals, & Prosecco
February 14 @ 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm$75
A Galentine’s + Palentine’s Gourmet Dinner
Because couples shouldn’t have all the fun!
This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the love of friendship with an unforgettable night out for you and your favorite people:
*Welcome Cocktail or Mocktail to set the mood
*Chef’s Amuse Bouche to tease the palate
* Four-Course Gourmet Dinner crafted with love
Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp Appetizer
Choice of Soup or Salad with an Alaska Flour Company Roll +
Butter:
Crab Bisque OR
Riverside Signature Salad – mixed greens, dried cranberries,
goat cheese, toasted pecans, blueberry balsamic vinaigrette
Choice of Entrée:
Succulent Beef Tenderloin, cooked to perfection and topped
with velvety Bearnaise sauce
Sweet + buttery lobster tail served with warm, melted butter
OR
Roasted Cornish Game Hen – stuffed with a savory blend of
sweet potatoes, dried cherries and warm spices. Finished
with a luscious sherry reduction sauce for a harmonious
balance of flavors
Both entrees accompanied by Whipped Butter + Cream
Potatoes and Chef’s Selection Seasonal Vegetable
Frozen Amaretto Souffle – a silky frozen Amaretto Disaronno
souffle, elegantly paired with luscious Bordeaux cherries and a
decadent crème anglaise sauce. Served with a chocolate
truffle for that bite of rich chocolate, which is a must for every
Valentine’s Day
*Choice of a glass of Wine, Prosecco or Sparkling Cider with your Entrée
*A glass of Prosecco or Sparkling Cider with Dessert
$75 per person – reservations required, seating is limited
OR Book a VIP Table of 8 with an exclusive swag bag included for each person for $725
To make reservations, follow click the ticket link
**DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH RESERVATION, BALACE PAID AT DINNER**