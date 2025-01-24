Gals, Pals, & Prosecco

A Galentine’s + Palentine’s Gourmet Dinner

Because couples shouldn’t have all the fun!

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the love of friendship with an unforgettable night out for you and your favorite people:

*Welcome Cocktail or Mocktail to set the mood

*Chef’s Amuse Bouche to tease the palate

* Four-Course Gourmet Dinner crafted with love

Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp Appetizer

Choice of Soup or Salad with an Alaska Flour Company Roll +

Butter:

Crab Bisque OR

Riverside Signature Salad – mixed greens, dried cranberries,

goat cheese, toasted pecans, blueberry balsamic vinaigrette

Choice of Entrée:

Succulent Beef Tenderloin, cooked to perfection and topped

with velvety Bearnaise sauce

OR

Sweet + buttery lobster tail served with warm, melted butter

OR

Roasted Cornish Game Hen – stuffed with a savory blend of

sweet potatoes, dried cherries and warm spices. Finished

with a luscious sherry reduction sauce for a harmonious

balance of flavors

Both entrees accompanied by Whipped Butter + Cream

Potatoes and Chef’s Selection Seasonal Vegetable

Frozen Amaretto Souffle – a silky frozen Amaretto Disaronno

souffle, elegantly paired with luscious Bordeaux cherries and a

decadent crème anglaise sauce. Served with a chocolate

truffle for that bite of rich chocolate, which is a must for every

Valentine’s Day

*Choice of a glass of Wine, Prosecco or Sparkling Cider with your Entrée

*A glass of Prosecco or Sparkling Cider with Dessert

$75 per person – reservations required, seating is limited

OR Book a VIP Table of 8 with an exclusive swag bag included for each person for $725

To make reservations, follow click the ticket link

**DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH RESERVATION, BALACE PAID AT DINNER**