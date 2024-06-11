Get ready for the most fabulous celebration of the year at the Gender Euphoria Party!Join us at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center Exhibit Hall for a night of pure queer joy, self-expression, and unforgettable memories!

Date: June 15

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Pioneer Park Centennial Center Exhibit Hall

What to Expect:

Fashion Extravaganza: Explore our dazzling array of free fashion items, try out new looks, and unleash your inner style icon!

Creative Face Painting: Add a splash of color and sparkle to your look with our fabulous face painting station!

Delicious Snacks: Enjoy mouthwatering snacks and refreshments throughout the evening to keep you fueled and fabulous!

LGBTQIA2S+ Resources: Discover valuable resources and information to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community and enhance your knowledge.

Catwalk Competition: Strut your stuff on the catwalk and compete for amazing prizes! The Best Overall winner will snag a brand-new Apple Watch courtesy of GCI Gives!

Dance & Connect: Groove to the beats, mingle with like-minded individuals, and make new friends in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere!

Donations:

We welcome donations of clean clothing, accessories, shoes, unused makeup, and prizes! Drop off your donations at Native Movement or Bad Mother Vintage.



Native Movement | 60 Hall st Mon-Thurs 8-5pmBad Mother Vintage | Wed-Sun 12-6pm

For donation pickups or inquiries, email admin@fbxqc.com or connect with us on social media!

ALL LEFTOVER DONATIONS GO TO THE FREE QUEER COMMUNITY CLOSET AT OUR UPCOMING QUEER COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER!

Family-Friendly & All-Age Inclusive: This event is open to people of all ages, so bring your whole family and friends for a night of fun and celebration!

Accessibility Matters:

The Pioneer Park Centennial Center Exhibit Hall is ADA accessible, and we are committed to ensuring everyone can fully participate in the festivities. Let us know in advance if you require any accommodations or assistance.

Get ready to sparkle, shine, and celebrate the magic of gender euphoria with us! This is an event you won’t want to miss! See you there!