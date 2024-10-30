Ginger Bread House Building Competition

**PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR COMPETITION**

May the best gingerbread house win!

Join Black Spruce Brewing Company for our first ever gingerbread house building competition! Judged by Fairbanks’ own pro bakers Wendy Boger (House of the Rising Bun) and Cathy Skrivanek (Marlo’s Bakery), this fun and festive competition is open to all ages and is accompanied by a festive movie marathon!

Competition Rules

Your registration is for your team of two (2) people (any age, but under 21 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian), and you two are the only ones who can work on your house.

Gingerbread house kits will be provided (four walls and a roof, frosting, some decorations).

Competitors are welcome to and encouraged to bring additional decorations (extra frosting, cookies or candies). However, everything on your house must be decorated and assembled onsite during the competition window (no decorating cookies ahead of time), and everything on your final house must be edible.

All teams will have two (2) hours, from 5PM to 7PM, to assemble and decorate their houses. All hands and any inedible items must be off of houses at 7PM.

Registration includes two (2) drink tokens, redeemable at Black Spruce’s bar for any beverage on the menu (day of the competition only, to-go items ineligible).

Judging will be done blind (judges will not know whose house is whose) and will commence no later than 7:15PM. Judges will rank houses on completeness, decoration and creativity.

First, second and third place prizes will be announced and awarded around 7:30PM-7:45PM.



Competitors may either take their houses home with them or toss them. They don’t have to go but they can’t stay here.

Space is limited, so sign up today!