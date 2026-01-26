Gnoss’s signature sound combines the traditions of the far north of Scotland with the modern Glasgow music scene to create a rich tapestry of acoustic layers. Their outstanding musicianship, deep traditional roots and contemporary compositional flair combine to create songs and tunes brimming with character.

Three-time nominees at the Scots Trad Music Awards, the band has built a passionate following with their forward-thinking take on traditional music and the unique warmth of their live shows. The members — Aidan Moodie (vocals, acoustic guitar), Graham Rorie (fiddle, electric tenor guitar), Connor Sinclair (flute, whistles), and Craig Baxter (bodhrán) — bring a youthful energy to their performances while staying rooted in the rich musical heritage of Scotland.

Gnoss is celebrated for their dynamic live shows, where their technical skill and tight interplay shine. They often explore themes of place, memory and identity, using both original compositions and reimagined traditional tunes. Their albums, including The Light of the Moon and Stretching Skyward, have received critical acclaim for their emotional depth and innovative sound. With a growing international fanbase, Gnoss continues to push the boundaries of contemporary folk while honoring the genre’s timeless spirit.