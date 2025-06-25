Golden Days After Hours Mixer
July 10 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pmFree
Celebrate the Start of Golden Days!
Join us for an exciting evening of networking, celebration, and community spirit as we kick off the Golden Days Festival in style! Our special Business After Hours: Golden Days Kick-Off Party brings together local professionals, business owners, and community leaders for a festive start to the summer’s most anticipated event.
Enjoy complimentary appetizers, refreshing beverages, and the chance to connect with fellow business members in a relaxed, upbeat atmosphere. This is the perfect opportunity to make new connections, catch up with colleagues, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of our community.
Highlights Include
- Door prizes and giveaways
- Remarks from community leaders and festival organizers
- First look at Golden Days Festival events
Whether you’re a long-time chamber member or new to the area, don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and network with the best in the business community. RSVP is required!