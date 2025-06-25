Golden Days After Hours Mixer

Celebrate the Start of Golden Days!

Join us for an exciting evening of networking, celebration, and community spirit as we kick off the Golden Days Festival in style! Our special Business After Hours: Golden Days Kick-Off Party brings together local professionals, business owners, and community leaders for a festive start to the summer’s most anticipated event.

Enjoy complimentary appetizers, refreshing beverages, and the chance to connect with fellow business members in a relaxed, upbeat atmosphere. This is the perfect opportunity to make new connections, catch up with colleagues, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of our community.