Golden Days Rubber Duckie Race

Each year, 8,000 numbered rubber ducks are dropped into the Chena River and race down to Cushman Street Bridge in celebration of Golden Days. If you buy the ticket with the same number as one of the first 40 ducks to cross the finish line, you win a prize! There are tons of great prizes including, Alaska Airlines tickets, Princess Cruise vacation packages, cash prizes, and more.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Mt. McKinley Bank. We also want to thank our Early Bird sponsor, Contango Ore, and our Wild Duck sponsor, Alaska Communciations. There are so many local businesses that have doanted amazing prizes to make this event possible.