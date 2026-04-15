Golden Heart Waste Management is proud to announce our 3rd annual Golden Heart Family Fun Day! Featuring Big Rig Truck show and Heavy Equipment Rodeo! We will have over 70 Big Rigs and pieces of heavy equipment to check out! Lots of fun activities for the family, bounce houses, food trucks and more! This is a free event for the whole family! We will be adding to this event as we get closer! Make sure to Follow Golden Heart Waste Management for updates!