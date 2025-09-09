Golden Heart Oracle Readings at Alaskan Mystic Wonders

This is a Friday Pop Up event is held at Alaskan Mystic Wonders and will be featuring Golden Heart Oracle Readings by Jill Powell.

She will be offering a variety of readings,in a private cozy space in this beautiful new store.

Come hear what your Angels & Guides are wanting you to know, are you ready to hear the insights about your strengths, life purpose & challenges in life. Come in browse the store, explore the most exciting new business in Fairbanks. A fully stocked Crystal Shop with all the products your mystical inspired self wants & needs !