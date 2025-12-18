Join the Senior Program for Grandparent & Grandkid Crafts! Happening the last Thursday of the month (except November and December due to upcoming holidays!), come by Mary Siah Rec Center from 4:30PM – 6:00PM and get creative!

$5/Per Person!

Dates & Times:

11/20 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM

12/18 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM

01/29 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM

02/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM

03/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM

04/23 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM