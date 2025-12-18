Event Series: Grandparent & Grandkid Crafts
Grandparent & Grandkid Crafts
December 18 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Join the Senior Program for Grandparent & Grandkid Crafts! Happening the last Thursday of the month (except November and December due to upcoming holidays!), come by Mary Siah Rec Center from 4:30PM – 6:00PM and get creative!
$5/Per Person!
Dates & Times:
11/20 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
12/18 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
01/29 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
02/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
03/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
04/23 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
11/20 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
12/18 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
01/29 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
02/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
03/26 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM
04/23 – 4:30PM – 6:00PM