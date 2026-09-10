Greg Fitzsimmons LIVE

One of the most respected comedians in the business, Greg Fitzsimmons returns to Fairbanks September 30–October 3 for four nights of live comedy. An Emmy Award-winning writer, acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and podcast host, Greg has spent decades earning the respect of both audiences and fellow comedians. He’s been a regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, made more than 50 appearances on The Howard Stern Show, and is a longtime favorite on The Joe Rogan Experience. He also hosts the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast and has released multiple acclaimed stand-up specials.

Behind the scenes, Greg’s résumé is just as impressive. He won four Daytime Emmy Awards as a writer and producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and his writing credits include HBO’s Crashing and Lucky Louie, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The Man Show and more. He’s also the author of the critically acclaimed Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons and a winner of the HBO Comedy Arts Festival Jury Award for Best Comedian.

Of course, Fairbanks comedy fans know there’s another reason this return is special. Greg’s last Alaska visit produced a now-legendary road story that has since been told to millions of comedy fans on podcasts, radio shows and stages around the country. Now he’s actually coming back.

Don’t miss the return of a true comic’s comic and one of the sharpest, funniest voices in stand-up.