GrungeBob LIVE at The Cabin

Fairbanks, get ready to rock!GrungeBob is bringing their killer sound to The Cabin on March 1st at 9 PM for a night of raw energy, classic grunge, and pure rock vibes!

Expect gritty guitars, powerful vocals, and all the headbanging riffs you can handle in the coziest music spot in town. Whether you’re a die-hard grunge fan or just looking for a great time, this is the place to be!



Where? The CabinWhen? Friday, March 1st @ 9:00 PM