GrungeBob LIVE at The Cabin
March 1 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fairbanks, get ready to rock! GrungeBob is bringing their killer sound to The Cabin on March 1st at 9 PM for a night of raw energy, classic grunge, and pure rock vibes!
Expect gritty guitars, powerful vocals, and all the headbanging riffs you can handle in the coziest music spot in town. Whether you’re a die-hard grunge fan or just looking for a great time, this is the place to be!
Where? The Cabin
When? Friday, March 1st @ 9:00 PM
No cover charge, just good music, great drinks, and even better company! Tag your crew, mark your calendars, and let’s make this night unforgettable!