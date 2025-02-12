« All Events

GrungeBob LIVE at The Cabin

March 1 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Fairbanks, get ready to rock! 🤘 GrungeBob is bringing their killer sound to The Cabin on March 1st at 9 PM for a night of raw energy, classic grunge, and pure rock vibes! 🎶
 Expect gritty guitars, powerful vocals, and all the headbanging riffs you can handle in the coziest music spot in town. Whether you’re a die-hard grunge fan or just looking for a great time, this is the place to be!
📍 Where? The Cabin
📅 When? Friday, March 1st @ 9:00 PM
No cover charge, just good music, great drinks, and even better company! Tag your crew, mark your calendars, and let’s make this night unforgettable! 🔥

