Join us for a FREE guided native plant walk at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. Meet your expert guides in front of the farmhouse at 1 pm to begin the guided walk.

FSWCD staff will thoughtfully walk you through the trail system and explore the local flora. Learn how to identify the plants around you and ask all your burning questions.

This event is free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages.