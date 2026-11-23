Join us for the annual Handmade Holiday Market on Small Business Saturday, a community favorite celebrating local artists, family activities, and the creative spirit of Fairbanks.

Taking place Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in The Exhibit Hall at Alaskaland, the market features more than 50 Alaska artists and artisans offering handmade goods, including pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, accessories, fine art, home goods, and more.

Visitors can shop local and handmade, enjoy free family-friendly activities throughout Alaskaland, and pick up the 2027 Crafting Community Gift Guide, your resource for supporting local makers all year long.

Support Local Students

Throughout the day, performances, concessions, and student fundraisers will benefit the West Valley and Lathrop High School music departments. This fundraising effort will benefit student attendance at statewide music competitions, where they will proudly represent not only their high school, but the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District!

• Coat check hosted by WVHS Band

• 3rd-floor café concessions

• Student craft table fundraiser

• Student ensemble performances in the Exhibit Hall

Family-Friendly Activities Across Alaskaland

Enjoy a full day of activities while you shop:

• Free train rides and visits with Santa: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Story Time with Stars of Gold Readers: 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. & 1–1:30 p.m.

• Free children’s books (Stars of Gold Readers + North Star Imagination Library): 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• The Folk School Annual Print Sale: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Pioneer Museum open: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Free Craft Room with Fairbanks Wellness Coalition 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

• Christmas Tree Lighting & Choral Performance 3-3:30 p.m.

Free family movie – Coco Showtimes: 10:15 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Bear Gallery Open During the Market

Head to the 3rd floor to explore the exhibition Limited Edition, which features works 12” and smaller that you can take home as soon as you buy them, and shop locally made art, prints, jewelry, books, cards, and gifts in the Bear Gallery Gift Shop.

The gallery and gift shop will be open for extended hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Admission

All events listed above are free and open to the public.