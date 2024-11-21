CRAFT COMMUNITY AT THE 2024 HANDMADE HOLIDAY MARKET!

Craft community with Fairbanks Arts and Pioneer Park at the 3rd annual Handmade Holiday Market in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park!

This gathering connects artists and artisans with the wider community and with one another, promoting locally produced art, treats, and artisanal goods that result from time, skill, and creativity.

50 artists & artisans will share a wide array of handmade goods, from accessories to functional art, clothing, original artwork, and more! Come out and support local creatives on Small Business Saturday and celebrate handmade by bringing home unique, personal gifts.

In addition to shopping for the perfect gift, while supporting local, guests can enjoy opportunities to craft community through supporting Fairbanks Arts, getting to know local organizations, and participating in the family-oriented activities listed below!

Crafts & Activities with Fairbanks Children’s Museum – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Blue Room, 3rd floor AK Centennial Center for the Arts)

*Activities Include: Card making, Ornament making, Snowflake cutting, Sensory exploration center, Collaborative puzzle, Building activities -Legos, brainflakes, etc.!

Free Train Rides & Visits with Santa – 12-4 p.m.

(Tanana Valley Railroad Museum in Pioneer Park)

Enjoy Story Time with Stars of Gold Readers and pick up a FREE children’s book!

*Find Free Books with Star of Gold Readers and the Imagination Library located on the 3rd Floor Exhibit Hall in the AK Centennial Center for the Arts – All Day

*Enjoy Story Time in The Bear Gallery on the third floor of the AK Centennial Center for the Arts – Times TBA

Stop by The Folk School for their Annual Print Sale!

*From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., check out The Folk School’s annual print sale featuring local artists and printmakers! The Folk School Cabin is adjacent to the back doors of the AK Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park.

From 4:45 – 5 p.m. enjoy choral music and the lighting of the Pioneer Park Christmas Tree near the main entrance of Pioneer Park

Learn about the several ways that you can get involved with Fairbanks Arts. The many programs and services of Fairbanks Arts are made possible by our members, volunteers, and community supporters like you! Stop by our booth at the market and while you’re there-Check out and ask about our new and improved membership program and become a Fairbanks Arts Member!

Visit the Bear Gallery and Gift Shop for even more local art, crafts, and literature during the Handmade Holiday Market, Fairbanks Arts’ Bear Gallery (located on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts) will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for the current exhibition, Limited Edition: An Exhibition of Small Works. All pieces in this unique buy-take-replace model exhibition are available for purchase, allowing you to take home a one-of-a-kind piece of art the very same day!

Head up to the Bear Gallery to enjoy this exhibition and the Gift Shop, which features original works by various local artists, including literature, cards, prints, pottery, apparel, jewelry and accessories, children’s items, and other artworks! By supporting works featured in the gift shop and gallery, you support local artists and Fairbanks Arts Association.

***Entry to the gallery is FREE and open to the public.***

To learn more about fairbanks arts and the Handmade Holiday Market, go to fairbanksarts.org

If you have questions about the Handmade Holiday Market, please contact events@fairbanksarts.org or (907) 251-8386 ext. 4.

***This event is FREE and open to the public.***