Harp Twins ft. Wolfgang Twins LIVE

The world’s only identical twin professional harpists are back!!! Camille and Kennerly have entertained at countless concerts, festivals, fairs and comic cons, they have over 2.5 million fans on social media, and they are going to play for you at the Boatel. They perform original songs inspired by their Nordic heritage, and have flair for mixing in rock, metal, and other music genres. This performance is on a Wednesday, and is their only Fairbanks show!