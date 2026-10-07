Harvest Ball (Winter’s Gate)

After the wonderful time we had last year at the Baron’s Ball, we decided to do it again! We will be holding a Ball to celebrate the Harvest, with dance classes and games during the afternoon and a Ball featuring English country dances in the evening.There will be a silent auction as well.

The Barony will be providing a main meat dish. Please bring a side dish or dessert that will feed 6-8.

Arts & Sciences: Food is a major part of a harvest celebration. Make a dish that showcases the bounty of the fall harvest.

– Baron’s Whim: Jams, jellies, or liqueurs. (The Baron says locally sourced is better)

– Baroness’ Whim: Autumn in any mode.

As a side note, the lovely lady who directed all the dancing last year, is coming back! To get ready, there will be short dance practices held at fighter practice, so we can be familiar with steps. If you have any wish to help play the music for the dancing, please contact Ellisif via messenger or at ellisif@westkingdom.org. Playing for dancing is massively friendly to all of us who played in school and are way out of practice. Some loaner instruments are even available!

Event Steward: Anne FitzRichard (Kate McKowen-Taves) / annefitzrichard@westkingdom.org

Event Site: JP Jones Center / 2400 Rickert St., Fairbanks, AK

Site Fee: Non-member $20 / Member $10 / Minors 17 years and younger FREE

Directions:

Make your best way to South Cushman St. Turn onto 24th Ave. The site is at the corner of 24th and Rickert St and will be on your left.