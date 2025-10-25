« All Events

Event Series: Haunted Heights: A Spooktacular Saturday

Haunted Heights: A Spooktacular Saturday

October 25 @ 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
$10
Get ready for thrills, chills, and circus skills at our all-ages performance of Haunted Heights, a delightfully spooky show that’s perfect for the whole family! Be sure to come early to get your coffee fix or a delicious lunch from LUMI Coffee Bar before the lights go out!
Morning Show: 11am
Matinee Performance: 1:30pm
Adult Tickets: $20
Youth Tickets (under 17): $10
Tickets can be purchased online at LUMIAKCoffee.com under events, or in person! All proceeds support our magical Winter Solstice Soirée!
Come in costume and show off your Halloween spirit — the more creative, the better! From tiny ghosts to grown-up goblins, everyone is welcome to dress up and join the fun.
👻 Don’t miss it — it’s going to be a scream! 👻

LUMI Coffee Bar is open 10am-5pm Wednesday-Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturdays. Located at 2815 Horner Ct, Fairbanks AK, 99709.

