heartBEAT Presents: Jonny J + The Whiskey Fish
April 17 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm$27
Join us for an evening of raw, rhythm and lyric driven sound with Jonny J + The Whiskey Fish.
Blending a folk-forward, whiskey-soaked vibe, Jonny J will be performing songs from his upcoming solo album For the Poison, alongside unreleased material with his band, The Whiskey Fish. Expect an intimate showcase of storytelling and layered acoustic energy.
This showcase is part of the heartBEAT series at Gather. Stay tuned for additional details.