First Friday

March 6, 5–10 PM

Join us for Held, What We Choose to Care For and Preserve, a group printmaking exhibition.

Through themes of care, landscape, ecology, memory, and the body, these works reflect on what it means to hold stories, relationships, and environments, and how printmaking itself carries images forward through pressure, repetition, and patience.

Come spend the evening with art, community, and good company.

-Food for purchase

-Live music throughout the night

-Solstice Books and Alaskan Mystic Wonders will be open

-Bond Bar pop-up on site

See you on First Friday, Fairbanks!