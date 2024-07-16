« All Events

HooDoo After Hours: Cousin Curtiss

September 7 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

$35
Everything you love about HooDoo and everything you love about Goldie’s all in one place for the concert of the summer with Cousin Curtiss PLUS a special guest appearance by the one and only Rachel DeTemple!
Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound. Think, “blues at bluegrass speeds.” Imagine, “rock americana with a soulful drip.” Experience rapid fire acoustic guitar, incendiary harmonica, fiercely energized solos, all driven by a thunderous kick drum.

September 7
8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
$35
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hoodoo-after-hours-cousin-curtiss-tickets-943659640387?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0K9WO4dyS7ekZQRJRl0giwexm-rvxFGqDFOXze50E8btppV67CO9BYNOI_aem__eVhLDR2XlhD3ZpWvFT1bQ

HooDoo Brewing Co.
1951 Fox Ave.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map