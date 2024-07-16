HooDoo After Hours: Cousin Curtiss

Everything you love about HooDoo and everything you love about Goldie’s all in one place for the concert of the summer with Cousin Curtiss PLUS a special guest appearance by the one and only Rachel DeTemple!

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound. Think, “blues at bluegrass speeds.” Imagine, “rock americana with a soulful drip.” Experience rapid fire acoustic guitar, incendiary harmonica, fiercely energized solos, all driven by a thunderous kick drum.