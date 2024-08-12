Iditarod 2024: Chasing the Goat

Join us for a night to remember as we get together to celebrate the 52nd running of The Last Great Race on Earth®. The 2024 Iditarod documentary commemorates a historic achievement: the first human to claim victory in The Iditarod six times. Dallas Seavey, triumphant in the 2024 race, adds yet another remarkable feat to his illustrious mushing career. A third-generation musher, Dallas boasts an impressive resume, having completed The Iditarod 13 times and clinched Top Ten finishes on 11 occasions. In 2012, he made history as the youngest musher to win the race at the age of 25. Now, twelve years later, Dallas solidifies his legacy as the most successful musher in the history of The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race™.

Embark on an exhilarating journey through the 2024 Iditarod in this captivating documentary. Across 1,000 miles of Alaskan wilderness, experience the thrilling highs and challenging lows as competitors navigate the rugged terrain. As the 52nd iteration of the Last Great Race on Earth®, this historic event encapsulates the essence of perseverance and adventure, echoing the spirit of the inaugural Iditarod in 1973.

$15 General Admission

All proceeds will benefit The Iditarod, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Sponsored by Theatre & Film UAF