Indigenous Healing Workshop: A Day of Cultural Healing and Connection

Saturday, March 8 | 10 AM – 4 PM

Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center Building A

Join us for a powerful one-day healing experience focused on community, cultural connection, and traditional practices. This special event offers a first look at our Indigenous Healing Program, creating a warm and supportive space for learning, sharing, and growth. Open to TCC beneficiaries.











𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁:Traditional Healers & Plant Medicine – Learn about Indigenous healing practices and the power of plant medicine.Native Arts & Crafts Workshops – Connect with cultural creativity through hands-on activities.Talking Circles & Wisdom from Elders – Listen to stories of resilience and cultural strength.Alaska Native Art Vendors – Support local artisans and explore authentic Native artwork.Dene’ Eslaanh Dance Group – Experience the beauty of traditional song and dance.

Our goal is to heal, learn, and bring our community closer together. We invite you to open your heart, listen deeply, and reconnect with your cultural roots.