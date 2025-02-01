The 2025 Interior Alaska Farm Forum will be a two-day event, January 31st and February 1st from 9-5pm at Pikes Lodge in Fairbanks. The Forum is designed to connect local farmers with other area farmers and with the resources and agencies who can provide them with what they need to succeed. This event will offer a mix of formal presentations and time for sharing ideas and knowledge. It will include facilitated discussion of community needs such as shared infrastructure, equipment transportation, processing, access to supplies and funding opportunities, including grants, affordable loans and writing assistance.



https://www.uaf.edu/…/distr…/tanana/farm-forum/index.php Here is a link to the event webpage:

Registration is Free, but space is limited and priority will be given to area farmers and producers