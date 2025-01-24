Ivory Quest 2025

Bill and Ted’s Ivory Quest

It’s that great time! Time to hit the Goldstream trails with friends new and old, hit the bar, dogs, friendly competition. Ski, skijor, mush, bike, run, bikejor, runjor… in other words, pick your non-motorized mode of transport. And we love dogs!



11:30 Registration

12:00 Mandatory Race Meeting

12:30 Race Start

Costume Theme: Bill and Ted! (But any and all costumes encouraged.) Always a good chance to rewatch all three movies!

There will be two parts to the race course: first loop, a one hour mandatory layover inside Ivory Jacks, second loop, 9ish miles total. Followed by an awards ceremony that will take place when it’s clear the top finishers are tired of waiting around for the Pink Lantern to arrive…

PSA: We’re always looking for snowmachine support. Volunteer your time and sled, or just your sled and let one of our trustworthy volunteers borrow it