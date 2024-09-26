J. Bookwalter Wine Dinner at Raven Landing (Fairbanks)

Join us as Edward Holmes from Bookwalter Winery showcases some of the winery’s most prestigious offerings accompanied by five paired food courses.

J. Bookwalter is one of the most recognized boutique wineries in the Pacific Northwest, relying on meticulous winemaking, exceptional vineyards and a decades-long commitment to excellence to produce some of the world’s finest wines. Their story is one of deep family roots in Washington State’s exciting wine industry and a family heritage in viticulture and winemaking in the Columbia Basin. Ten generations of the Bookwalter family have been involved in American agriculture. But it was Jerry Bookwalter, generation nine and father of current company president John Bookwalter, who led the family into viticulture.

Today, J. Bookwalter is one of Washington’s most recognized wine brands with multiple awards and honors from Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and the Wine Advocate.