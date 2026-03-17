Japanese Tea Ceremony
April 11 @ 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Winter’s Gate is hosting a Japanese Tea Ceremony.
Tea ceremonies are primarily a social event where guests and
hosts engage in an appreciative exchange, fostering a sense of
community, set in a space that emphasizes harmony, respect,
and tranquility.
hosts engage in an appreciative exchange, fostering a sense of
community, set in a space that emphasizes harmony, respect,
and tranquility.
Join us for tea, sake (21+ only – legal ID required), and edible delights. There will an A&S table where we will be practicing origami as well as a few A&S competitions (more to be posted). Far Eastern garb is encouraged but not mandatory.
Event Steward: Inn Irski Floki (Thomas Boylan) / innirskifloki@westkingdom.org
Site: Walden Estate Community Center / 1108 Hampstead Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Site Fee: DONATION ONLY
Directions:
Travelling east on College Rd, take a right onto Danby St and
then a left onto Bainbridge Blvd. You will follow this residential
street all the way to the community center at the end. There is
parking available at the site.
Travelling east on College Rd, take a right onto Danby St and
then a left onto Bainbridge Blvd. You will follow this residential
street all the way to the community center at the end. There is
parking available at the site.