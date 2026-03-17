Winter’s Gate is hosting a Japanese Tea Ceremony.

Tea ceremonies are primarily a social event where guests and

hosts engage in an appreciative exchange, fostering a sense of

community, set in a space that emphasizes harmony, respect,

and tranquility.

Join us for tea, sake (21+ only – legal ID required), and edible delights. There will an A&S table where we will be practicing origami as well as a few A&S competitions (more to be posted). Far Eastern garb is encouraged but not mandatory.

Event Steward: Inn Irski Floki (Thomas Boylan) / innirskifloki@westkingdom.org

Site: Walden Estate Community Center / 1108 Hampstead Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Site Fee: DONATION ONLY

Directions:

Travelling east on College Rd, take a right onto Danby St and

then a left onto Bainbridge Blvd. You will follow this residential

street all the way to the community center at the end. There is

parking available at the site.