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Japanese Tea Ceremony

April 11 @ 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Winter’s Gate is hosting a Japanese Tea Ceremony.
Tea ceremonies are primarily a social event where guests and
hosts engage in an appreciative exchange, fostering a sense of
community, set in a space that emphasizes harmony, respect,
and tranquility.
Join us for tea, sake (21+ only – legal ID required), and edible delights. There will an A&S table where we will be practicing origami as well as a few A&S competitions (more to be posted). Far Eastern garb is encouraged but not mandatory.
Event Steward: Inn Irski Floki (Thomas Boylan) / innirskifloki@westkingdom.org
Site: Walden Estate Community Center / 1108 Hampstead Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Site Fee: DONATION ONLY
Directions:
Travelling east on College Rd, take a right onto Danby St and
then a left onto Bainbridge Blvd. You will follow this residential
street all the way to the community center at the end. There is
parking available at the site.

Details

  • Date: April 11
  • Time:
    10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Organizer