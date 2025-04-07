Jessica Michelle Singleton LIVE

Doors open at 5:00pm, show starts at 6pm. VIP tables seat 6. The event is 21+ only and features headliner Jessica Michelle Singleton. The bar is provided by Big I! We’ll see you there!

Alaska grown comedian, JESSICA MICHELLE SINGLETON is a powerhouse of comedy in a teeny tiny package – known for her high energy, overly honest, always silly, and often dark & dirty performances.

A Comedy Store Paid Regular, she is the breakout star of ILIZA’S LOCALS (Hulu), a comedy special series produced by Iliza Shlesinger. Her Don’t Tell Comedy performance(s) have amassed millions of views online across multiple platforms. Singleton’s second comedy album HORNY FOR DEATH debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon, ahead of Bo Burnham, and onto the FYC Grammy list, making it her second #1 comedy album.

Singleton has toured across 4 continents alongside names like: Melissa Villasenor, Theo Von, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. In 2023, she wrote for THE ROAST OF WHITNEY CUMMINGS.