Join FCM and Somers Sotheby’s International Realty for Jingle Jamboree Winter Solstice Celebration on Saturday, December 21 – four special two-hour playtimes from 10am to 6pm offer winter house making, sock skating, ornament making, warm drinks, games & more in celebration of the return of sunshine!

$15 non-members, $5 members

IMPORTANT! Please purchase tickets for all kids and adults who will attend this event.