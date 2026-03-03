Joshua LaBuda LIVE

Joshua LaBuda

Friday, March 27, 2026 | Doors at 7 PM | Gather

Part of the heartBEAT series, presented by FairbanksAlaska.com

There’s a certain kind of artist who is always evolving, mid-form, constantly shaping and reshaping, and listening for what wants to emerge. Joshua LaBuda works in that space. He has described his process as sometimes pottery, sometimes blacksmithing. It is patient in one moment and struck through with heat in the next.

With a new album as quiet catalyst, he arrives not simply to perform, but to unfold the things we can’t articulate through the power of streaming services. The songs drift through folk, indie, and ambient textures, layered and luminous, carrying stories without end.

Part of the heartBEAT series, an intentionally seated and listening-forward experience, this evening invites you into the fullness of his voice and vision.

