July in the Bear Gallery:

Alaska’s Wild Palette: Creatures and Canvas by Felicia Johnson And The Usual Auspex by Lacey Miller

On View: July 4 – 26, 2025

First Friday Opening Reception: Friday, July 4, 5 – 7 p.m. (Gallery opens at noon on First Fridays)

The Bear Gallery is located on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts building in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, Alaska. Admission to the Bear Gallery is free of charge and open to the public. The Bear Gallery is open Monday – Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. Join Fairbanks Arts in the Bear Gallery this July for two colorful exhibitions. Alaska’s Wild Palette: Creatures and Canvas by Felicia Johnson and The Usual Auspex by Lacey Miller capture the natural world of Alaska in vibrant detail and present unique bodies of work that celebrate nature, personal reflection, and the creative spirit. _________________________________________________________

Alaska’s Wild Palette: Creatures and Canvas by Felicia Johnson Felicia Johnson is a self-taught painter whose vibrant oil paintings capture the essence of the animal kingdom and their natural habitats. She finds joy in using color in unexpected ways, but with an overall harmonious feeling.

The Usual Auspex by Lacey Miller Lacey Miller is a lifelong Alaskan artist with a deep love for the therapeutic values of both art and nature. Though paint is her go-to, both acrylic and watercolor, she works in all mediums, never discriminating and always ready to fail or succeed, finding value in either outcome.

