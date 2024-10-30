Klondike Dragshow
November 15 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm$30
KLONDIKE DRAGSHOW – NOVEMBER EDITION
Get ready for a night of fabulousness and fun at the Klondike Dragshow this November!
VIP Experience: Enjoy a VIP table for 4 people at just $130! Secure the best seats in the house for an unbeatable view of the show.
Tickets:
Students: $15
General Admission: $30
Dress to Impress: We’re turning up the glam this November—come in your gayest, most fabulous attire for a chance to win a special prize chosen by our queens!
Don’t miss out on this glittering event—grab your tickets, dress to dazzle, and get ready for a night of incredible performances and unforgettable moments!
See you there, and let’s make it a night to remember!