KLONDIKE DRAGSHOW – NOVEMBER EDITION

Get ready for a night of fabulousness and fun at the Klondike Dragshow this November!

VIP Experience: Enjoy a VIP table for 4 people at just $130! Secure the best seats in the house for an unbeatable view of the show.

Tickets:

Students: $15

General Admission: $30

Dress to Impress: We’re turning up the glam this November—come in your gayest, most fabulous attire for a chance to win a special prize chosen by our queens!

Don’t miss out on this glittering event—grab your tickets, dress to dazzle, and get ready for a night of incredible performances and unforgettable moments!

See you there, and let’s make it a night to remember!