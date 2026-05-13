Kosta Kulundzic | 120 Minute Live Painting Demonstration

Join us for Kosta Kulundzic: Live Painting Demonstration

Creating a Painting in 120 Minutes, part of Beyond Boundaries, the 2026 summer exhibition at Gather.

June 6, 2026 | 2–4PM

714 3rd Avenue

Watch a full painting come to life in real time as Kosta builds the work layer by layer within two hours. This live performance is focused on process, speed, instinct, and intensity, where painting becomes a moment of improvisation unfolding in front of you. This work will be experienced as it is made: immediate, physical, and unfiltered.

Reserve your spot and experience the work as it is created in real time.