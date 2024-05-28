Large Animal Research Station Birthday Bash!

oin the Large Animal Research Station as we celebrate the newest members of our herd! See the calves and join the fun at this free community event. Make a craft, play a game, and spend the afternoon with the Children’s Museum, UAF One Health, One Tree Alaska, and more. Enjoy lunch from the T’s BBQ Connection Food Truck! There will be a free shuttle from the West Ridge in front of the Akosofu Building to make parking easy–parking is extremely limited at LARS. No tours offered on this day–we will have the entire place open so you can wander through, enjoy the animals, and ask questions of LARS employees! All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Parking is limited at LARS–Please take the FREE PARKING SHUTTLE or ride a bike! LARS has bike racks!

Park on West Ridge and wait for the shuttle to pick you up at the Akasofu Building! The shuttle will be leaving the Akasofu building on the half hours and returning from LARS on the hours. See the schedule below.

Leaving Akosofu Building/UAF West Ridge

11:30am

12:30pm

1:30pm

2:30pm

3:30 pm,

4:15pm

Leaving the Large Animal Research Station

12:00 noon

1:00pm

2:00pm

3:00pm

4:00pm

4:30pm