Large Animal Research Station Locals Day 2025

Give back to your community and enjoy the day with muskoxen and reindeer! Join us on September 6 for our annual Locals Day. The cost of admission is 3 non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. There will be tour guides throughout the property to share information and answer questions about the animals at LARS. Local food trucks will be on site with food available for purchase. Parking is limited at LARS, so consider taking the shuttle from the Akasofu building.