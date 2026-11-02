LARS & Friends Holiday Market 2026
November 18 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The UAF Large Animal Research Station is moving its gift shop to the Margaret Murie Building Lobby on UAF campus for one day of holiday shopping! We’ll have LARS merch, qiviut products, books, cards, muskox nose prints, and so much more!
We are also inviting some of our friends! You can shop local art and gifts from:
DUO Goods
Geneva’s Trading Post
GI Education & Outreach Office
Morel Pottery
Robin Farmer Art
Pamela Sue Art & Designs
Large Animal Research Station
Geneva’s Trading Post
GI Education & Outreach Office
Morel Pottery
Robin Farmer Art
Pamela Sue Art & Designs
Large Animal Research Station
Come shop local and support local organizations, artists, and artisans! Ask questions on this event page or contact uaf-lars-tours@alaska.edu