The UAF Large Animal Research Station is moving its gift shop to the Margaret Murie Building Lobby on UAF campus for one day of holiday shopping! We’ll have LARS merch, qiviut products, books, cards, muskox nose prints, and so much more!

We are also inviting some of our friends! You can shop local art and gifts from:

DUO Goods

Geneva’s Trading Post

GI Education & Outreach Office

Morel Pottery

Robin Farmer Art

Pamela Sue Art & Designs

Large Animal Research Station

Come shop local and support local organizations, artists, and artisans! Ask questions on this event page or contact uaf-lars-tours@alaska.edu