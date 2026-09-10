Lat65 Books & Brews

Books and Brews: A Book Club with No Homework!

Lat 65 Brewing Co. | 150 Eagle Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Duration: 2 hours | Open to everyone!

Calling all book lovers and casual readers alike — it’s time for Books and Brews, the book club where there’s no required reading and all vibes are welcome!

Come hang out with fellow book enthusiasts, swap recommendations, and enjoy a good read (or a good chat) with a cold beer or cider in hand. This month’s theme: Seasonal & Holiday Reads! Bring your favorite festive book to trade and discover a new story to cozy up with this winter.

Good books, good brews, and great company — what more could you ask for?