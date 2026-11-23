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Lat65 Trivia
December 1 @ 6:30 pm
-
8:00 pm
«
Festival of Trees Kick-off
Trivia Night at Black Spruce
»
It’s about to be Rugby snow season, so we asked our friends over at Fairbanks Raven’s Rugby to join us for another trivia.
El Ranchero will be serving the best tacos to pair with your beer!
Details
Date:
December 1
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Venue
Lat 65 Brewing Co.
105 Eagle Ave.
Fairbanks
,
99701
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«
Festival of Trees Kick-off
Trivia Night at Black Spruce
»