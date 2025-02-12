Late Night Snax Drag Show

Arciniega Street is proud to collaborate with Klondike Drag to bring you the FBX wing of our latest quarterly drag show, LATE NIGHT SNAX! With one stop in Anchorage and one in Fairbanks, our FBX stop will be a high-energy show featuring the talents of local drag artists Ice Watah, Cry Baby, OSHA Violation, Ella Mental, Oasis Debris, and Charlie, and welcoming a very special guest – none other than THE Widow Von’Du from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race! We brought her up to Alaska for her first time last year, and she was ready to come back for more this winter. Y’all think she can handle Fairbanks?



TICKETS SOLD ONLINE ONLY: **NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR**TICKETS SOLD ONLINE ONLY: bit.ly/LNSFBX325

1 NIGHT ONLY: On Saturday March 1st, join us at Good Titrations for a cannab!s cafe drag show! Doors open at 7:45PM for guests to arrive, find their seats, and order snacks, beverages, and green from Good Titrations. Early access at 7:30PM. Then? A damn good drag show.

Ideal for groups. We encourage reserving tickets early as our events always sell out. Please bring cash to tip your performers and service staff!

Food, drink, and Meet & Greet sold separately.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This is a 21+ show and IDs will be checked at the door. Guests under 21 are not permitted inside the venue and NO alcohol is allowed on the premises. This will be strictly enforced so please respect the vibe and let’s have a great time!