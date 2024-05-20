LIVE: Alderwall – Music with Reindeer House Concert

Check out Alderwall, a talented trio hailing from Fairbanks! Experience a captivating blend of new and classic American roots music, spanning folk, country, blues, and rock and roll, sprinkled with their own original compositions.

Join local musicians, our herd of enchanting reindeer and the sounds and sights of nature in this intimate music experience. Our reindeer personalities and antics will delight you as they react to the sounds and energy of the music in this serene, beautiful park like settings. Bring your chair, a friend and any food and/or beverage you would like. Parking and space is limited, please carpool. Limited to 15 automobiles. Book early and fill your car!